History always remembers those who serve the humanity: Punjab Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that history always remembers those who serve humanity. He urged all those with authority to serve humanity.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Maqbool Ahmad block in King Edward Medical University on Saturday. He also attended the Convocation of the University of Punjab and International conference 2022 over Romatology under Sheikh Zaid Post Graduate Medical Institute.

The Maqbool Ahmed Block was donated by Overseas Pakistanis Dr Maqbool Ahmed and Samina Ahmed at King Edward Medical University. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr Asad Aslam Khan and others were also present.

In his address, Governor Punjab said that the names of Dr Maqbool and his wife who have worked for the service of humanity will live on in history forever.

Chaudhry Sarwar also attended the convocation of Punjab University where Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Rasheed and Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar were also present. He also distributed medals among students and congratulated them on their success.

He said that we are pursuing a policy of strengthening the universities of Punjab as well as freeing them from political interference. The work being done in Pakistan today to strengthen the institutions on merit is unprecedented in the past. The government is also paying full attention to the health and education sectors.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan who also participated in the International Conference on Rheumatology 2022 under Sheikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Institute speaking on the occasion said that he was pleased to be participating in the event. He said that the incumbent government was paying close attention to the provision of facilities to the people in the field of health and the Insaf Health Card was a historic gift of this government to the poor people. Health was a fundamental and constitutional right of every Pakistani and insha’Allah the present government will use all its resources for it.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that he hoped that other medical colleges and hospitals in Pakistan would follow the example of Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex and try to establish important departments like Rheumatology in their institutions to fill the shortage of doctors in this field. He also appreciated the services of Pakistani doctors and other medical personnel in the war against the Coronavirus Pandemic.