Inflation rises by 0.51%, oil, flour, chicken prices spike

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Statistics, the country’s inflation rate has seen a further increase of 0.51% in the last week of February.

The report indicated the increase in prices of several essential products including cooking oil, flour and chicken.

The report said that the inflation rate, after an increase of 0.51%, has gone up to 15.90%. 20 essential products rates increased while 11 product prices went down, said the report.

The price for broiler chicken increased by Rs31.97 and settled at Rs253 per kg.

The per kg price for tomatoes increased by Rs4.83, mustard oil increased by Rs11.92 and vegetable ghee’s per 2.5kg price increased by Rs5.38.

Prices of 20kg flour bag, in the last week, also increased by Rs1.21 while other food products included Mutton, milk, yoghurt and rice also saw a spike in prices.

While prices of Garlic, onions, potatoes, jaggery, eggs and pulses decreased in the last week.