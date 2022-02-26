Jahangir Tareen leaves for London for ‘medical check-up’

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has left for London, days after he secretly met opposition leaders ahead of a no-trust move against the incumbent government.

According to details, Jahangir Tareen left for London from Lahore after his health deteriorated a day back and had to be admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, before leaving for London, Tareen send a message to lawmakers supporting him to remain in touch as he was only leaving for a medical check-up in London.

Awn Chaudhry, who is part of the Tareen group, said that the estranged PTI leader will stay in London for a week, where he would undergo a routine check-up. “Tareen remained admitted to a Lahore hospital and was later shifted to his home after improvement in his health condition.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen had reportedly met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has also suggested the government seek his support to foil the no-trust move.

“I want the government to talk to Jahangir Tareen,” he said while responding to meetings of opposition leaders with the estranged PTI leader and added that he was independent in giving his political suggestions.

Sheikh Rasheed said that if the opposition has kept its moves secret then PM Imran Khan has also kept his cards close to his chest. “Nothing will happen to opposition’s moves as political campaigning has begun on the streets with one year left for the next election,” he said.