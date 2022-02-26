News Desk

Jahangir Tareen leaves for London for ‘medical check-up’

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has left for London, days after he secretly met opposition leaders ahead of a no-trust move against the incumbent government.

According to details, Jahangir Tareen left for London from Lahore after his health deteriorated a day back and had to be admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, before leaving for London, Tareen send a message to lawmakers supporting him to remain in touch as he was only leaving for a medical check-up in London.

Awn Chaudhry, who is part of the Tareen group, said that the estranged PTI leader will stay in London for a week, where he would undergo a routine check-up. “Tareen remained admitted to a Lahore hospital and was later shifted to his home after improvement in his health condition.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen had reportedly met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has also suggested the government seek his support to foil the no-trust move.

“I want the government to talk to Jahangir Tareen,” he said while responding to meetings of opposition leaders with the estranged PTI leader and added that he was independent in giving his political suggestions.

Sheikh Rasheed said that if the opposition has kept its moves secret then PM Imran Khan has also kept his cards close to his chest. “Nothing will happen to opposition’s moves as political campaigning has begun on the streets with one year left for the next election,” he said.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Nawaz Sharif to decide time, place of no-trust motion: Sanaullah

Karachi

Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akhtar

National

Govt announces university for KP’s Kohat

Karachi

Athar Mateen: Key suspect arrested in journalist murder case

Islamabad

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Business

Pak, Afghan Commerce Ministers to meet on Feb 28 at Torkham border

Islamabad

Inflation rises by 0.51%, oil, flour, chicken prices spike

Karachi

Cylinder explosion in Lyari leaves women, children among six injured

Lahore

Pakistan reports 1,207 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM’s Russia visit was a right decision, FM rejects criticism

1 of 86