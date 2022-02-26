NATO Response Force deployed

KIEV/LONDON/WASHINGTON – NATO head Friday called on Russia to stop “senseless war,” and warned that Russia and Belarus will be held “accountable.”

Following an extraordinary virtual summit of NATO heads of state and government on Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia again to stop the attack on Ukraine.

“We call on Russia to stop this senseless war, immediately cease its assaults, withdraw all of its forces from Ukraine and turn back to the path of dialogue and turn away from aggression,” he said in a press conference adding that “the Kremlin’s objectives are not limited to Ukraine.” He warned that the alliance is facing a new normal in European security.

“Russia has demanded legally binding agreements to renounce further NATO enlargement and to remove troops and infrastructure from allies that joined after 1997,” he added. Stoltenberg also warned that “the world will hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions — Russia as the aggressor, Belarus as the enabler.”

On the other hand, NATO Response Force activated for first time ever in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters activated the multinational force consisting of land, air, sea and special operations forces from the allies that can deploy quickly in support of the NATO alliance.

The activation of the response troops does not mean that any US or NATO troops will go into Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance. US President Joe Biden has been clear that US troops are deploying to eastern Europe to help bolster NATO countries nervous about Russia’s aggressive actions, and they will not be fighting in Ukraine. Wolters called it a “historic moment” in his statement.

Also, Kiev wants peace and is ready to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status with Russia if such an option exists, Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak said on Friday.

“If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this,” he pointed out, adding: “We can talk about that as well.” “Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace,” Podolyak emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on Russia to engage in talks with Kiev as soon as possible in order to minimize losses from military activities. He stated earlier that he was not afraid to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status and security guarantees with Russia. The Ukrainian president also emphasized that Ukraine’s Western partners were unwilling to grant NATO membership to the country and provide it with security guarantees.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.

Military aid arrives in Ukraine

Poland has shipped a convoy with ammunition to Ukraine, according to the country’s Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, making it the first publicly acknowledged shipment of military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

“A convoy of ammunition we are donating to Ukraine has already reached our neighbors. We stand by the Ukrainians, and show solidarity against Russian aggression,” he said in tweet. The tweet neither described the sort of ammunition Poland sent the Ukrainians nor the amount.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about sanctions and defense assistance on Friday.

The White House confirmed that the meeting ran from 11:52 a.m. to 12:32 p.m. ET.

The Ukrainian President shared details of the meeting via his official twitter account, saying:

The conversation comes after Zelensky, who is still in Kyiv, delivered a speech overnight saying Ukraine was “alone in defending our country.”

“Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of joining NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid,” Zelensky said. Today I asked 27 European leaders if Ukraine will be in NATO, asked straight up. Everyone is afraid, not responding, but we are not afraid.”

Xi holds phone conversation with Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping has talked to Russian President Putin on the phone and exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine.

Putin introduced the history of the Ukraine issue and Russia’s special military operations and positions in eastern Ukraine, saying that the United States and NATO had long ignored Russia’s legitimate security concerns, repeatedly reneged on their commitments, and constantly pushed forward military deployment eastward, challenging Russia’s strategic bottom line.

Russia was willing to start high-level negotiations with Uzbekistan, according to Chinese foreign ministry statement here on Friday.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the situation in eastern Ukraine had changed dramatically recently, which attracted great attention from the international community.

China decided its position on the merits of the Ukraine issue itself.” We should abandon the cold war mentality, attach importance to and respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and negotiate a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.”

He said that China supports Russia and Ukraine would solve the problem through negotiation.

China’s basic position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and respecting the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations was consistent, he added.

Xi Jinping said that China was willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and firmly maintain the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law.

Xi Jinping once again thanked Putin for coming to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and congratulated Russian athletes on their good results in winning the second place in the medal list. Putin warmly congratulated all the Chinese people on the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the excellent performance of the Chinese delegation.