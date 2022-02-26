Nawabshah killings: ATC grants physical remand of accused

An anti-terrorism Court granted physical remand of five accused in Nawabshah land dispute killings case.

Police earlier produced five accused of killings including Mushtaq Manjotho, Ghulam Shabbir Zardari, Lutuf Mari, Muqeem Khaskheli and Ghulam Mustafa Mari before the court and pleaded for further remand. The court granted further 10 days physical remand of the accused to police for further investigation.

Separately, the court granted physical remand of three accused in killing of a sub inspector in Nawabshah land dispute firing.

The court granted 10 days physical remand of accused Manzoor Ali Zardari, Barkat Ali Zardari and Umeed Ali in the murder case.

Six people including SHO Mirzapur police station Abdul Hameed Khoso were killed by armed men on a dispute over agricultural land between Zardari and Bhund clans on Saturday Feb 12.

The family members and the locals of the area protested for three days by placing the dead bodies on the National Highway in Qazi Ahmed area.

They ended sit-in after successful talks with the local administration and registration of FIR of the incident against the accused.