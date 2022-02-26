Our Staff Reporter

Nawaz Sharif discussed in detail with Zardari, Shehbaz, Fazl: Ch Shujat

LAHORE    –   Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain Friday urged the political parties to pay attention to people’s problems instead of holding political meetings. “The politicians would end up losing people’s trust in them if they remain busy attending meetings ignoring the public problems,” he said in a statement here.

He also warned that political careers of all the politicians would end if they failed to address the economic issues and that of unemployment. He urged that the country’s economic problems should be addressed on priority basis.

Commenting on the current political situation, Ch Shujat said that a political activity had been generated especially in Lahore these days. He said leaders of every political party were making different statements each telling the stance of his own party.

Talking about his recent meetings with the opposition leaders, he said: “Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman came to our residence. During our meetings, a detailed discussion took place about Nawaz Sharif and other issues from the past.” He said that “some suggestions” were also made during these meetings, but it would be too early to divulge the details.

