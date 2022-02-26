News Desk

Nawaz Sharif to decide time, place of no-trust motion: Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif will decide about time and place of the much hyped no-confidence motion.

Talking to media persons, Rana Sanaullah claimed that Imran Khan has already signed the summary regarding dissolving assemblies and he will attempt a suicide attack if decision is not in his favor.

Former Punjab minister also predicted that PML-N will win the next general elections.

A day earlier, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said that no one can stop them from using ‘constitutional right’ of no-confidence motion.

PML-N president said the people are suffering due to increasing inflation in the country. The poverty has elevated in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he stated.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nexus has caused damage to the economy of the country.

