Opposition bringing no-trust motion against PM on desire of people: Shehbaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove against him any embezzlement in the Saaf Pani Project as the court acquitted all accused in the case.

While talking to reporters outside the accountability court in Lahore, the PML-N leader said that the PTI tried finding corruption cases against him but they never succeeded. Even the National Crime Agency failed to file any case of corruption against me in Switzerland, he added. Went on to say, the NAB-Niazi nexus has deteriorated the economic situation of the country.

Shehbaz also talked about the ‘corruption of the incumbent government’ and said that the nation will hold the government accountable for the looted money.

The PML-N president also said that the Opposition is bringing the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on the wish of citizens, adding that he “will do whatever the party leader Nawaz Sharif says.” When asked about his name’s consideration for next PM following the no-trust move, Shehbaz asked the report. “Who told youth that I am going to become PM for one year.” He said his brother Nawaz will take the final decision. He further said that Pakistan will have to play its role to work on its relations with neighbouring countries.