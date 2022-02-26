News Desk

Opposition still faces problems in their no-trust move: Aitzaz Ahsan

Seasoned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that the opposition parties still facing problems over their no-trust bid.

” At first the PDM parties had not accepted our advice. The People’s Party had advised them to initiate a move for change from Punjab,” Aitzaz Ahsan, a PPP stalwart, was talking to media at Lahore High Court Bar today.

“But they said that they will tender resignations from assemblies and had submitted their resignations from seats of assemblies to Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” Ahsan said.

“The advice of no-confidence motion, suggested by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, was an authentic political strategy,” he said.

“The no-confidence move should be tabled in Punjab first, because if you have to win a country, begin your bid from winning the outer posts,” he added.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Islamabad

PM Imran Khan likely to address nation today

Lahore

Senate chairman meets Chaudhry brothers in Lahore

Lahore

Preparations for no-trust motion underway: Shehbaz

Lahore

Punjab: 87,000 women kidnapped, raped, murdered in 3 years

National

PTI’s Huqooq March to start from Ghotki today

Business

Summary seeking increase in wheat price sent to cabinet committee

Islamabad

PIA finalizes evacuation plan for Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

Lahore

Akhtar Mengal calls on Shehbaz to discuss no-confidence motion

National

Nawabshah killings: ATC grants physical remand of accused

Lahore

Nawaz Sharif to decide time, place of no-trust motion: Sanaullah

1 of 87