Pakistan celebrates three years of successful Operation Swift Retort

ISLAMABAD – On 26 February 2019, Indian fighter jets intruded into Pakistan’s airspace and dropped payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot, KPK. In response to this blatant territorial violation, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out Operation Swift Retort (OSR) on 27 February 2019 and locked Indian military installations in IIOJK but dropped payload nearby to avoid human casualties. Roaring PAF warplanes shot down two Indian fighter jets in a dogfight resulting capturing of one Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. This skirmish not only proved PAF’s air superiority over IAF but also restored conventional strategic balance between two nuclear-armed powers. Pakistan celebrates this day in remembrance of successful Operation Swift Retort.

On 14 February 2019, a young Kashmiri boy, resenting Indian oppression of Kashmiri people, drove a vehicle packed with explosives into a convoy of 78 buses carrying Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF personnel.

The Indian media and government immediately blamed Pakistan before any thorough investigation could have taken place. In response PM Imran Khan promised to conduct an investigation if New Delhi provided ‘actionable evidence’ but also warned that Pakistan will ‘retaliate’ if attacked.

However, India responded by sending its warplanes to put down imaginary terrorist training camp on Pakistani side but ended up destroying a few trees and a crow in Balakot in District Mansehra, KPK.

India conspicuously violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter which prohibits states from violating territorial integrity of a nation-state.

On the morning of 27 Feb 2019, PAF fighter-jets struck around key targets in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in broad daylight and shot down two Indian fighter jets in a dogfight that ensued after they attempted to intrude into Pakistani airspace again.

PAF shot down two Indian Mig-21 Bison inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IIOJK. One Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, was arrested by Pakistan Army troops on ground. He was later released as a peace gesture by Pakistan.

On 22 November 2021, Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded Vir Chakra by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in order to downplay the embarrassment he brought to the country.

India has a history of undue incidents occurring before any important activity on the Indian political landscape where it could use the event to blame Pakistan and charge domestic audience. Likewise, Pulwana incident did not come as a surprise to many as India was about to go in another round of state elections. A leaked transcript of WhatsApp messages between Arnab Goswami, a senior Indian anchor, and Pratho Dasgupta confirms unholy alliance between Modi, Military and Media (an axis of evil).

After the Balakot strike, India met another embarrassment when it claimed to have killed “very large number of terrorists” but was unable to provide proof. On the other side, Pakistan opened up the area for local and international journalists to visit and see themselves if there were any training camps or dead bodies.

Modi’s overzealous, chauvinistic and warmongering claims about India’s muscular outlook raised expectations of common Indians; however, the Indian Air Force failed to deliver the result.

It is evident from Indian PM’s statement in which he said, “if India had Rafale jets today, the outcome of the recent incidents would have been something different. It’s a tacit acceptance of failure and acknowledgment of PAF’s superiority in aerial warfare.

The Vir Chakra award to Abhinandan was given on pretext that he shot down Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet. Ironically, Pakistan never used F-16 fighter planes in the entire Operation Swift Retort which was also confirmed by the US Defense Department official.

Pakistan not only unmasked Indian myth of conventional superiority but also showed its will, resolve and capacity to defend its territorial integrity. And, Pakistan remains determined to thwart any inimical design in the future.

The purpose of the OSR was to instruct India about the capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force when its boundaries would be challenged. The Balakot strikes by India and the subsequent OSR by Pakistan shows that tensions between the two states can take an unintended and unwanted turn towards escalation.

This military adventure cost India two MiG-21 Bison as well as embarrassment internationally.

Indian Air Force went into paralysis and shot down its own Mi-17 Helicopter, killing six personnel onboard.

India is a mother of lies and deceit; the Indian state relies on falsehood for statecraft.

Message from PAF to IAF is clear: “stay home, stay safe.”