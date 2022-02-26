Pakistan reports 1,207 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,507,657. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,153 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,207 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,493 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,062 in Sindh, 6,237 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in GB.