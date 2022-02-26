People must join ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ to get rid of ‘Zardari mafia’: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday appealed to the provincial dwellers to join “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” (Sindh rights march) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to get rid of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)- led government there.

“People of Sindh must turn up for Huqooq-e-Sindh March of PTI to get rid of Zardari mafia,” he said in a tweet while urging them to stand by the federation and reject the parties relegated to the regional level.

The PTI was the only federal party that had national agenda, he added.

The minister recalled that the Pakistan movement and its founding fathers emerged from Sindh.

The “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” started from Ghotki would reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province.