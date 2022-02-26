News Desk

People must join ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ to get rid of ‘Zardari mafia’: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday appealed to the provincial dwellers to join “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” (Sindh rights march) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to get rid of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)- led government there.

“People of Sindh must turn up for Huqooq-e-Sindh March of PTI to get rid of Zardari mafia,” he said in a tweet while urging them to stand by the federation and reject the parties relegated to the regional level.

The PTI was the only federal party that had national agenda, he added.

The minister recalled that the Pakistan movement and its founding fathers emerged from Sindh.

The “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” started from Ghotki would reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Four-member gang of robbers busted in Islamabad

Lahore

Opposition still faces problems in their no-trust move: Aitzaz Ahsan

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan likely to address nation today

Lahore

Senate chairman meets Chaudhry brothers in Lahore

Lahore

Preparations for no-trust motion underway: Shehbaz

Lahore

Punjab: 87,000 women kidnapped, raped, murdered in 3 years

National

PTI’s Huqooq March to start from Ghotki today

Business

Summary seeking increase in wheat price sent to cabinet committee

Islamabad

PIA finalizes evacuation plan for Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

Lahore

Akhtar Mengal calls on Shehbaz to discuss no-confidence motion

1 of 94