PIA finalizes evacuation plan for Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalized an evacuation plan for Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine.

According to details, the national flag carrier will reportedly operate two flight tomorrow to Poland’s capital Warsaw; however, the time of the planned flights will be decided after Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine have arrived in neighboring Poland.

Meanwhile, administration of PIA is in constant contact with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and country’s diplomatic mission.

On the other hand, Pakistan ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar, in a voice message on his Twitter handle, said that there were about 3,000 students in Ukraine and the bulk of which had been safely evacuated.

He said some 500-600 were left and the embassy was in the process to safely evacuate them, he added.

The ambassador said that they were making hectic efforts despite ordeals and difficulties in Ukraine.

“All Pakistanis are safe and we are trying to guide them under the difficult situation,” Khokhar said, citing closure of flights, banking systems and non-availability of transport and fuel.