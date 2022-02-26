PM’s Russia visit was a right decision, FM rejects criticism

| Qureshi clarifies Pakistan will not become part of any bloc politics | Says Russia interested to establish LNG terminal in Gwadar, Pakistan wants to import gas | Pakistani embassy in Ukraine shifted from Kyiv to Ternopil

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday that Pakistan will not join any political camp amid the Russia-West tension after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference here after the completion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, the FM said criticism about Prime Minister Khan’s visit at the height of the Russia-Ukraine crisis “is uncalled for.”

He said when the PM reached Moscow, a debate on whether or not the PM should have undertaken the visit started in Pakistan. “The PM held a meeting in Islamabad before embarking on the historic visit. Seasoned diplomats, including four former foreign secretaries, were in attendance in the meeting to share their input,” he added.

FM Qureshi said the United States reached out to Pakistan ahead of the Russia visit and apprised Islamabad on its standpoint on the visit. “We replied respectfully and explained the backdrop to the visit,” he maintained.

During the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, Pakistan presented its viewpoint over the situation developing between Russia and Ukraine. “I think that the PM talked about it at the right place at the right time,” he contended.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he is convinced that it was the right decision, which has increased the diplomatic space of Pakistan. Describing the visit as very important, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan desires to import gas from Russia. He said the extension of Russian pipeline in Kazakhstan to Pakistan via Afghanistan will help meet our future energy requirements.

The FM said PM Khan shared his belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. “Conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” he remarked.

He said that Islamabad desired a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and everyone should strive to stop the situation from getting worse. He said there was a likelihood of the issue being resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Qureshi said the recent meetings with Russian officials signify Pakistan’s commitment to forging long-term ties with Moscow. He predicted that the Pakistan-Russia cooperation will multiply.

The FM said the Moscow visit was “constructive” adding “our focus was on wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest reflecting the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations.”

The FM said Pakistan reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan and Russia and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects. “We are committed to forge a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia,” he added.

He said through a long-term agreement, Pakistan also desired to purchase gas from Russia via Afghanistan to meet its future needs. He said Russia also wanted to establish a Liquefied Natural Gas terminal in Gwadar.

Calling the prime minister’s interaction with the businessmen “fruitful”, the foreign minister said they also showed their willingness to attend an investment conference being hosted by Pakistan in March.

The FM said he had been in contact with Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine and directed him to prioritize the safety and relocation of the diaspora particularly the students.

For their facilitation, Pakistan’s embassy had been shifted to Ternopil city bordering Poland for easy repatriation of the people. However, he denied the rumors of the death of any Pakistani national in Ukraine, he maintained.

He said the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Russian Deputy PM of Energy focused on bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and energy cooperation.