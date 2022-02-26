News Desk

PTI’s Huqooq March to start from Ghotki today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Huqooq March against Sindh government will shortly start today (Saturday) from Ghotki.

A convoy of workers will leave Insaf House Sukkur to Ghotki which will be led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Ports and Shipping minister Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi after addressing a large gathering of workers in Sukkur.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar will also reach Ghotki by this evening to participate in the march.

In this connection, the reception camps have been set up at various places in Ghotki district and preparations for the reception of the participants of the march were also completed in Sukkur.

The march will reach Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad from Sukkur tomorrow. March participants will be welcomed by local leaders in Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad.

