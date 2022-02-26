Rashid Khan likely to rock for Qalandars in PSL 7 final: Sources

Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan would be rocking for his team in the final of the Pakistan Super League against Multan Sultans, it has been learned through reliable sources.

According to details, Sunday is a working day in Bangladesh and there’s no match scheduled on that day. Rashid Khan could land tonight or tomorrow morning, take part in the final match and leave the same night to feature in the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangdalish on Monday morning.

However, Qalandars management has not confirmed the development yet. A negative PCR test will be required for Rashid to appear in the final if he lands in Pakistan.

Lahore Qalandars advanced to the final of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven by claiming a six-run win over Islamabad United in Eliminator 2. Qalandars are playing without their frontline spinner, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan as he is in Bangladesh for international duties. Meanwhile, Fawad Ahmed had been approved as a replacement for Rashid Khan by the PSL Technical Committee.

Rashid Khan has been sensational for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 13 wickets in nine matches.