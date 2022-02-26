Russia’s attack on Ukraine protested in Balkan countries, Argentina

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been protested in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Argentina.

People gathered on Friday in the capital Sarajevo of Bosnia and Herzegovina to protest Russia, with protesters carrying flags of their country and Ukraine.

Lesia, one of the Ukrainian protesters, told Anadolu Agency that her family is in Ukraine and in dire conditions.

“I thank the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina for their support. Bosnians really understand us. We expect the support of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the international community,” she said.

Protests that took place in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, as well as in the city of Maribor, were also attended by Ukrainians living in Slovenia.

People of Montenegro also gathered in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in the capital Podgorica to show their support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Protests were also held in the South American country Argentina on Friday.

Demonstrations organized by Ukrainians living in the country were attended by hundreds of people in the capital Buenos Aires, protesting Russia’s attacks on Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy.

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine entered its third day Saturday with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops clashing with Ukrainian forces in the streets of the capital Kyiv throughout the night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.