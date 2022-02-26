Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Saturday killed a terrorist in North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after they conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against the terrorists.

According to the ISPR, the IBO was carried out in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists. “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed,” the military’s media wing said and added that weapon and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it shared and added that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Two days back, Security forces killed six terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Hamzoni area of North Waziristan district today.

During the intense exchange of fire, six terrorists identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem were killed.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists which include submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

“The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” it added.