News Desk

Senate chairman meets Chaudhry brothers in Lahore

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore.

According to details, the Senate chairman arrived at the residence of Chaudhry brothers.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed ongoing political situation in the country.

On the other hand, Head of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal called on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif to discuss no-confidence motion and other matters of mutual interest.

Both the leaders also deliberated upon rising inflation, unemployment and overall economic situation of the country.

