Six more succumb to Covid onslaught; 303 new cases reported

LAHORE – Around six people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday, and 303 new cases were also reported across Punjab. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 500,440, whereas, the number of total deaths is 13,485.

The P&SHD confirmed that the maximum 183 cases of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore, two in Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Vehari and Bhakkar each, six in Bahawalpur, three in Chakwal, Mianwali, Chiniot and Gujranwala each, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 in Faisalabad, four in Gujrat, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh and Kasur each, one in Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib and Narowal each, 10 in Multan, 24 in Rawalpindi and five new cases were reported in Sargodha during the last 24 hours till filing of the report. The Health Department conducted 10,056,747 tests for Covid-19 so far, whereas, 479,414 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department has urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. “The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from Covid-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus,” the Health Department urged the citizens.