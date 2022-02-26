Stern action over violation of kite flying ban ordered

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the death of a motorcyclist in Faisalabad, sought a report from the IG police. He expressed anger over the incidents of kite flying despite the ban and directed an action against those responsible for the negligence. “Action should be taken against the kite flyers, and strict implementation of the law should be ensured,” he stressed. “The incidents of kite flying are intolerable, and the police should take effective measures in this regard,” he said and extended sympathies to the family of the deceased.