Staff Reporter

SWM to start in Hyderabad, Jamshoro in few months

HYDERABAD -The government has awarded contract to Chinese and Turkish companies to start solid waste management in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts within next six months. According to Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa, after tendering process two out of four companies from China and Turkey have succeeded in getting contract award and with completion of necessary procedures, these companies will start functioning to lift garbage door to door in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts and dispose the same at the landfill sites. At present, the work of lifting garbage from GTS and disposing the same to landfill sites is already being carried out in Hyderabad City, Qasimabad, Kotri and other towns of both districts, he informed and added, with functioning of these companies, the garbage will be lifted door to door. He said that efforts are being made to ensure cleanliness according to international standard and provide better facilities to the residents of both the districts.

 

