Our Staff Reporter

Three killed in Dadu traffic accident

DADU – Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Chodghi of Makhdoom area, Dadu district of Sindh province, Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a rashly driven passenger van hit the two-wheeler, passing through Chodghi area of Makhdoom, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot. The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.
Meanwhile, residents of the area caught a robber, who had come along with his accomplices intending to commit a robbery in the North Nazimabad area of District Central, and handed him over to the police after subjecting him to severe torture.
In Block-R of North Nazimabad, residents caught a dacoit with a weapon and tortured him. Many residents of the area gathered on occasion and expressed their grief and anger over the rising incidents of street crimes.
A citizen present on the spot asked the apprehended robber where he lives, and he said that he was a resident of Qasba Colony. The robber further disclosed that he had arrived with his two other accomplices to commit a robbery, and both fled the scene.

 

 

