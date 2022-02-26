Ukraine-Russia conflict: 35 Pakistani students manage to reach Poland

Pakistan embassy has managed to evacuate 35 stranded Pakistani students to Poland from Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine.

The Pakistan embassy in Ukraine has expedited efforts to evacuate stranded nationals in war-torn Ukraine. Following their efforts, 35 Pakistani students have managed to reach Poland via train from Kharkiv city, whereas, 65 more nationals will be sent to Poland on Saturday.

Poland authorities have earlier opened only one crossing point for pedestrian movement for Pakistanis. After the request of the Pakistani government, Poland opened eight border crossing points for Pakistanis for evacuation purposes.

In a Twitter message, The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine said that the officials have ‘managed to evacuate 35 Pakistani students to Poland. They have reached the camp on the Polish side of the border. The Embassy of Pakistan Poland is making arrangements for their transportation to Warsaw.’