News Desk

Ukraine-Russia conflict: 35 Pakistani students manage to reach Poland

Pakistan embassy has managed to evacuate 35 stranded Pakistani students to Poland from Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine.

The Pakistan embassy in Ukraine has expedited efforts to evacuate stranded nationals in war-torn Ukraine. Following their efforts, 35 Pakistani students have managed to reach Poland via train from Kharkiv city, whereas, 65 more nationals will be sent to Poland on Saturday.

Poland authorities have earlier opened only one crossing point for pedestrian movement for Pakistanis. After the request of the Pakistani government, Poland opened eight border crossing points for Pakistanis for evacuation purposes.

In a Twitter message, The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine said that the officials have ‘managed to evacuate 35 Pakistani students to Poland. They have reached the camp on the Polish side of the border. The Embassy of Pakistan Poland is making arrangements for their transportation to Warsaw.’

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

NATO Response Force deployed

International

EU wants to cut ‘all links’ between Russia and global financial system: France

International

Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks: Kremlin

International

Zelensky tells EU more sanctions needed to ‘increase’ pressure on Russia

International

UN rights chief seeks foreign prosecutions for Sri Lanka

International

Seven dead as 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra

International

Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine

International

Liverpool announce loss for Covid-hit 2020/21 financial year

International

In tit-for-tat move, Russia closes airspace to British flights, including transit

International

Russian forces heading towards Kyiv center: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

1 of 10