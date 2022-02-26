Valueables gutted in dyeing factory fire

KARACHI – Hundreds of pieces of cloth stored in a godown of a clothes dyeing factory in the Ahsanabad area of Karachi were completely burnt after a fire swept through the entire unit on Friday morning. However, four vehicles of the fire brigade department managed to extinguish the blaze after the hectic efforts of over one and half hours. The firefighters later told the media that there was no loss of human life in the incident. The factory administration, on the other hand, said that right now it was not in a position to comment on the actual loss caused.