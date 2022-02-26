Won’t be able to make it for PSL 7 final due to National Duty: Rashid Khan

Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan clarified that he won’t be able to play in the final against Multan on Sunday due to National duty.

Taking to Twitter, he showed his unavailability saying, ” It would’ve been great to be part of Lahore Qalandars and play alongside lads in PSL 7 final, I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always the first priority, he wrote.

“I wish my captain Shaheen Afridi and team GOOD LUCK,” said Rashid on Twitter.

Earlier, it was expected that he will rock into the final, representing Lahore Qalandars but his tweet said all.