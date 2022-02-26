BloggersMuhammad Yashal Mazhar

Won’t be able to make it for PSL 7 final due to National Duty: Rashid Khan

Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan clarified that he won’t be able to play in the final against Multan on Sunday due to National duty.

Taking to Twitter, he showed his unavailability saying, ” It would’ve been great to be part of Lahore Qalandars and play alongside lads in PSL 7 final, I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always the first priority, he wrote.

“I wish my captain Shaheen Afridi and team GOOD LUCK,” said Rashid on Twitter.

Earlier, it was expected that he will rock into the final, representing Lahore Qalandars but his tweet said all.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Australian cricketers cheered up for their first visit to Pakistan

Sports

Rashid Khan likely to rock for Qalandars in PSL 7 final: Sources

Newspaper

Islamabad United stay alive, Zalmi eliminated

Newspaper

DHA National Jr Badminton Championship gets underway

Newspaper

Fazal Mahmood formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Newspaper

DS/Rizvi’s, DP in Master Paints Jinnah Gold Polo final

Newspaper

Pak Youth, Afghan Club basketball series begins tomorrow

Sports

PSL 7: Qalandars outclass United in a nail biting thriller

International

Liverpool announce loss for Covid-hit 2020/21 financial year

Newspaper

Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Wrestling League from March 7

1 of 10