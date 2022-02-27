Anti-polio drive to cement gains against virus: EOC coordinator

LAHORE – The national campaign against polio will be initiated from Monday (February 28) all over Pakistan including Punjab.

“It will be a five-day campaign including two days allocated for catch up to reach the missed children,” confirmed the newly-appointed head of the polio programme and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah.

“Over 22 million children, under five years of age, will be reached for vaccination during the campaign,” Ms Ramallah added.

“Over 150,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign including area-in-charges, district and union council supervisors, mobile team, fixed team members and transit team members,” she stated.

“The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre has deployed experts from all areas to facilitate preparedness and implementation of campaign activities by the local teams in priority areas,” she explained.

“All frontline polio workers have been thoroughly trained on Covid-19 SOPs, protocols, and preventive measures to be followed during household and field visits during vaccination, as well as have been fully equipped with PPEs,” she maintained. “Although Punjab has done exceptionally well to control the virus transmission but reaching and sustaining zero polio cases and transmission requires even greater efforts. Therefore, the programme will continue to focus on implementing high-quality campaigns to reach all children under five years of age,” the head of the polio programme pledged.

“I want to remind all parents and caregivers that immunisation is recognised as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health intervention, saving millions of lives around the world. Please do not harm your own children or anyone else’s by refusing polio drops and risking permanent disability or death for your child or anyone else’s. It has been proven over and over in every country, including Pakistan, that polio vaccines are safe and effective,” Ms Syedah Ramallah underscored.

One case of polio was reported nationally in 2021 last year as compared to 84 in 2020. Pakistan along with Afghanistan is the two last remaining polio endemic countries on the globe.