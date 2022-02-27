CTD arrests four suspects in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four suspects and interrogated 39 others during 37 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, the department conducted various IBOs across the province to effectively tackle the challenge of terrorism in the country, particularly target killing of the security officials. During the operations, three suspects including Yousaf, son of Yaqoob, Ashraf Kamboh, son of Ghulam Nabi, and Habibur Rehman, son of Inayatullah, belonging to banned ISIS, were arrested from Gujranwala.

The CTD also recovered 2,500gm explosive material, three detonators, 11ft safety fuse, three cell phones, two CNIC and Rs17,760 cash from them. Another suspect named Usman, son of Saeed, belonging to banned ISIS, was arrested from Chiniot. He was collecting funds for his organisation. The police recovered a receipt book and Rs13,300 cash from him.