Demonstrators take to streets in European capitals, demand peace in Ukraine

Anti-war demonstrators gathered in world capitals including Brussels and Athens on Saturday as Russian troops are said to be advancing toward Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

In Brussels, protesters gathered near the central train station and called on the EU to take initiative to end the military conflict. They chanted slogans against Russia, and carried slogans such as “Stop the war.”

Dozens of Ukrainian citizens also came together outside the Russian Embassy in Athens, and protested the ongoing Russian military campaign.

Yuliya Graneka, who lead the protest, said the war must be stopped immediately as innocent people were dying and being forced to migrate.

Graneka said Ukraine is a peaceful country, and Europe should help it against Russian aggression.

Meanwhile in Hungary’s capital of Budapest, hundreds gathered in front of the Russian Embassy to protest Russia and show solidarity with Ukraine.

Protestors carried Ukrainian flags along with banners that read: “Putin hands off Ukraine,” “Stop Putin and the war,” and “Support Ukraine.”

Thousands demonstrated in Paris and in cities across France, including Lyon, Marseille, to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Demonstrators in Republique Square in Paris, held banners that read: “No to war,” “World wants Putin to stop,” “Stop Putin,” and,”Support Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special military operation” on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

In a televised address, Putin said the people of Donbas asked Russia for help, claiming that he wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy pledged to defend the country, the West announced sanctions on Moscow, including measures targeting Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighboring countries including Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

“Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid,” he said in a tweet.