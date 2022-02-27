Dharejo describes PTI rally as caravan of rejected people

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Saturday said in a statement regarding the PTI rally that the convoy of Shah Mehmood Qureshi passed through Ghotki today, adding it was a caravan of rejected people of Sindh. “Qureshi has also been rejected by his own followers because of his deeds. He has been rejected by the people of Sindh in every election. Today, a defeated man is leading the PTI rally,” Dharejo said. He said that the people of Sindh did not even know Ali Zaidi as he had no has no status. The minister said: “Haleem Sheikh is known all over Sindh as the land grabber. The people of Sindh, crushed by inflation, would not follow the footsteps of rejected, unknown and land grabbers. The people of Sindh are with the PPP. The long march on February 27 will open the eyes of PTI.” He said that the PTI government had given nothing to the people of Pakistan, except inflation and unemployment.