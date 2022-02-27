Anadolu

Elon Musk activates satellite internet system Starlink in Ukraine

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said his company’s satellite internet constellation, the Starlink, has been activated in Ukraine.

Tagging Musk, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Saturday said: “while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” on Twitter.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” replied Musk.

Starlink provides satellite internet access coverage to most of the world.

SpaceX, founded by Musk in 2002, plans to establish a network of 12,000 satellites in earth orbit with Starlink satellites. The project is targeted to be completed in 2027.

The company aims to revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets, according to its website.

