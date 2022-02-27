News Desk

Govt not to create hurdles in PPP’s long march: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that government will not create hurdles in long march of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid said that earlier opposition leaders were not willing to see each other but now they have joined forces just to protest their personal interests.

The minister said that government has full confidence and trust in its allies and claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a ‘political cyber-attack’ on opposition.

