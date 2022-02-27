Karachi: PPP Long March on Islamabad begins

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Sunday began its ‘Awami Long March’ headed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Quaid’s mausoleum.

The participants of the long march thronged at the Quaid’s mausoleum and started the march from Karachi to reach federal capital Islamabad withing 10 days.

People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the march participants said that the time has ripe to reach Islamabad and begin onslaught on the government. “The time has come to bring the no-confidence motion against an incompetent and selected government,” PPP leader blasted.

“The economy has shattered, the last rites of the democracy offered, this selected government is most corrupt,” Bilawal alleged. “We will push them out with the people’s power,” he added.

People’s Party flags and large penaflax were displaying in Karachi as enthusiastic party workers were gathering at Numaish roundabout of the city.

The PPP’s long march will pass 34 major cities of the country will reach the federal capital Islamabad in 10 days.

The reception camps have been arranged at the National Highway and along several cities of the route of the march as party workers supervising security of the long march.

A truck has been decorated for Bilawal, who will be accompanied by other central leaders of the party.

Ealier, before leaving Bilawal House Asifa Bhutto tied Imam Zamin on the arm of the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.