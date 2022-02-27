Lahore Qalandars thrash Multan Sultans to win maiden PSL title

Lahore Qalandars triumphed over Multan Sultans in the final to win their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in a see-saw kind of game at the action-packed Gaddafi Stadium Lahore here on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, the Qalandars finished at 180-5 in the allotted 20 overs, the heroics of Wiese and Brooks played an important role. The fantastic duo bolstered the side to a commendable total in the final of the mega event.

Earlier, the home side was off to a poor start; losing three wickets for a mere 25 runs as Abdullah Shafique and Zeeshan Ashraf, alongside the in-form batter Fakhar Zaman had to leave after scoring cheaply.

The veteran batter – Hafeez then shined the innings with his superb knock and put on a valuable 54-runs partnership with Kamran Ghulam. When the pair seemed comfortable at the crease Kamran made his way back to the pavilion while attempting to sail the ball over the bowler’s head.

Kamran managed to score 15 off 20 balls, while Hafeez kept ticking the scoreboard and scored a magnificent half-century. He, however, departed in the 18th over after attempting to accelerate the proceedings. He top-scored with 69 off just 46 balls; smashing nine boundaries and a six.

Following his departure, the foreign duo Brook and Wiese turned the game by contributing a handy 43 runs on the last 16 balls. Wiese scored a quickfire 28 off just eight balls with the help of a boundary and three sixes, while Brook scored an unbeaten 41 off 22 balls; smashing two boundaries and three sixes.

For the Sultans, Asif Afridi bagged three wickets, while Shahnawaz Dahani and David Willey struck out a batter each.

In pursuit of the desired target, defending champions start the innings sensibly but the bowling attack of Qalnadrs destroyed the batting line of Sultans moment by moment. The left-hander star of Sultans Shan was run out by Fakhar Zaman who was looking excellent on the field. Following the departure of Shah, Captain Mohammad Rizwan failed to produce a good score for his side and was clean bowled by the veteran Hafeez.

Coming to the crease, Aamer Azmat desired to chase the target but Qalandars demolished his wish too. He went back to the pavilion without entering into double figures. Number four batter Rilee Rossouw could score only 15 runs while Zaman Khan perished Asif Ali on just 1. Tim David took the responsibility into his hands but the slow run rate slowly turned the match into Qalandar’s lap. Tim went back to the pavilion after scoring 27 runs, smashing 2 fours and one six. In the 17th over, skipper Shaheen bashed the stumps of David Willey on a duck. Rumman Raees made only 6 runs while Imran Tahir could score 10 runs only.

For Lahore, Shaheen bagged three wickets while Hafeez and Zaman Khan took 2 wickets each.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Amir Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf