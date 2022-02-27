Maulana Fazlur Rehman failed to break our alliance: Pervez Khattak

Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has failed to break our alliance.

Addressing in Naushera, he said that Imran Khan was struggling to save the country and rescue the people from the economic crisis. Bilawal s long march has failed even before it started.

He said that Maulana has failed to break our allies, the efforts of thieves who are looting the resources of the country to bring distrust will fail.

For two and a half years, they have been deceiving their workers by playing tricks to remove Imran Khan. These thieves looted the national treasury with both hands on their luxuries.

He said that the government was forced to take loans from the IMF. We have to pay the interest of these thieves and the loan installments of billions of dollars.

There is inflation in the country. The whole world suffered from lock down for a year and a half due to Corona. When the world opened up, supply and demand increased, which led to an increase in inflation.

The government will soon provide relief to the people from inflation. In the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, PTI will conduct a clean sweep.