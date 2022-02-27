News Desk

Met Office predicts windy weather in Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a windy weather in the city on Sunday.

The northeasterly winds blowing in the city, while dry weather with misty morning is likely to prevail over the province. The maximum wind speed is expected to remain 32 kilometres per hour, according to a weather report.

Minimum temperature in the city will be 18.5 degree Celsius and maximum temperature will remain between 29 to 31 degree, according to the Met Office.

The weather department in a weather advisory in the beginning of February had advised the citizens of Karachi to take precautions, forecasting a change in weather as strong gusts of wind will start blowing in the city at a speed up to 55 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office’s alert had stated that strong winds with gusts up to 30 knots under the influence of a westerly weather system expected to hit Balochistan and Karachi from February 2 afternoon until Thursday afternoon and may damage weak structures.

