News Desk

Mohra Sharif Pir Haroonur Rashid passes away

Sajjada Nasheen Mohra Sharif Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid passed away due to illness on Sunday. He was 86.

His funeral will be offered at Mohra Sharif, Murree on Monday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri have expressed grief over the sad demise of Sajjada Nasheen Mohra Sharif Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.

In their separate condolence messages, they prayed higher status in heaven for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family and followers of Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Wall collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

National

Opposition brings distrust only in meetings: CM Buzdar

Karachi

Wall collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

Islamabad

No-trust move: Opposition reaches deadlock, says Sheikh Rasheed

National

Govt not to create hurdles in PPP’s long march: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

Pakistan Citizen Portal helps settle 15-year-old land dispute

National

Qureshi says we wants accountability of PPP’s past 15 years in Sindh

Islamabad

Karachi: PPP Long March on Islamabad begins

Karachi

Our march is declaration of war against govt: Bilawal

Islamabad

‘Seven opposition lawmakers in touch with PTI govt’

1 of 91