Mohra Sharif Pir Haroonur Rashid passes away

Sajjada Nasheen Mohra Sharif Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid passed away due to illness on Sunday. He was 86.

His funeral will be offered at Mohra Sharif, Murree on Monday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri have expressed grief over the sad demise of Sajjada Nasheen Mohra Sharif Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.

In their separate condolence messages, they prayed higher status in heaven for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family and followers of Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.