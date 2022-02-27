News Desk

Operation Swift Retort: PM Khan says believes in dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he believed in dialogue and diplomacy but it should not be taken as a sign of weakness in his message on the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort when armed forces responded to India in a befitting manner at the Line of Control (LoC).

In a message on the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort from his Twitter handle, PM Imran said that he has always believed in conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

He however said that it should never be taken as a sign of weakness. “As we showed India on 27 Feb 2019, when it chose to attack us, our armed forces backed by the nation will respond to [military] aggression and prevail at all levels.”

He said that they are resolute and unwavering in their commitment to the security of their country and nation.

Operation Swift Retort

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

New Delhi also claimed to destroy a terrorist camp with 300-350 casualties in the attack. Pakistan denied the claim, saying neither was there any camp nor any casualty.

Independent reports, including high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters, also contradicted the Indian claims.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on the other day crossed the LoC in a tit-for-tat move to Indian territory, and in a dogfight, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Our march is declaration of war against govt: Bilawal

Islamabad

‘Seven opposition lawmakers in touch with PTI govt’

National

Nation’s resolve, operational preparedness defines success in adversity: DG ISPR

Islamabad

Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan

Karachi

PMD says, ‘chance’ of Shaban moon sighting on March 03

Lahore

President calls for adopting modern farming techniques to increase production

Karachi

Met Office predicts windy weather in Karachi today

Islamabad

Price of petrol likely touch Rs180 per litre

National

Pakistan marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Islamabad

PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

1 of 93