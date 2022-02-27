News Desk

Opposition brings distrust only in meetings: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has said that the opposition is bringing distrust only in the meetings.

Usman Buzdar said that political opponents are speaking on baseless narratives, the nation has no interest in such a movement. The people only want development and prosperity in country.

CM went on to say that the opposition is obstructing the path of development. The opposition, which is politicizing for the sake of power, will not be able to do anything. They lack the passion to bring distrust in them.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Mohra Sharif Pir Haroonur Rashid passes away

National

Wall collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

Karachi

Wall collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

Islamabad

No-trust move: Opposition reaches deadlock, says Sheikh Rasheed

National

Govt not to create hurdles in PPP’s long march: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

Pakistan Citizen Portal helps settle 15-year-old land dispute

National

Qureshi says we wants accountability of PPP’s past 15 years in Sindh

Islamabad

Karachi: PPP Long March on Islamabad begins

Karachi

Our march is declaration of war against govt: Bilawal

Islamabad

‘Seven opposition lawmakers in touch with PTI govt’

1 of 91