Opposition brings distrust only in meetings: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has said that the opposition is bringing distrust only in the meetings.

Usman Buzdar said that political opponents are speaking on baseless narratives, the nation has no interest in such a movement. The people only want development and prosperity in country.

CM went on to say that the opposition is obstructing the path of development. The opposition, which is politicizing for the sake of power, will not be able to do anything. They lack the passion to bring distrust in them.