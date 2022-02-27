Our march is declaration of war against govt: Bilawal

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has said that Imran Khan robbed the people so it is time to send the government packing and now our march is a declaration of war against the incumbent government.

Addressing party workers before leaving for long march, Bilawal Bhutto said that they are on streets to complete unfinished mission of Quaid-e-Awam and Benazir Bhutto and vowed protection of rights of every Pakistani citizen.

Bilawal, while terming the PTI most corrupt government, said that Imran Khan promised to end corruption but according to Transparency International, his government has broken all records of corruption in the country.

Bilawal further said that the current government wants to repeal the 18th Amendment, is also limiting Sindh’s share in the NFC Award and the Centre is tying the hands of Sindh government.

But the provincial government is serving the province by working harder with less resources, he added.

If Imran is ousted then all the provinces will get their due share and now is the time for us to bring no-confidence motion.