PAF’s Operation Swift Retort – Feb 27 continues to haunt IAF

Three years after the downing of two Indian Air Force aircraft and capture of one pilot, the IAF is yet to recover from the humiliation at the hands of a far smaller adversary – the PAF which exposed to the world the inherent military weakness of a “nuclear-armed” India.

The Indian botched attempt to strike deep inside Pakistan following a false flag operation at Pulwama, and counter strike by the PAF on Feb 27 established its military and technological superiority, shattering to pieces the myth of Indian military might.

On 14 February 2019, a vehicle packed with explosives was drove into a convoy of 78 buses carrying Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF personnel. Moments after the attack the Indian media and government immediately blamed Pakistan before even the start of any investigation.

Prime Minister Khan promised to conduct an investigation, provided Delhi could provide any “actionable evidence.” He however also warned that Pakistan would “retaliate” if attacked. Nevertheless, the Indians opted to carry out an airstrike across the border on an imaginary terrorist training camp on the Pakistani side