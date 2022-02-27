News Desk

Pakistan Citizen Portal helps settle 15-year-old land dispute

The Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) helped settle a 15-year-old land dispute of Pakistani expat in Khanpur, KP.

As per details, an overseas Pakistani named Sajjad Ahmed filed his complaint on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) a month ago stating that land mafia has occupied his land in Haripur’s Tehsil  Khanpur.

Sajjad said the land bought by her mother 15 years ago in the area was occupied by the land mafia and urged the PM through the PCP to take action into the matter.

The matter was resolved within a month by the PCP after the complaint was filed. After the timely solution of the problem, Sajjad Ahmed has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for timely action.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) issued a monthly report on the performance of the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP), stating that the number of registered users has crossed the 3.7 million mark.

According to the report, 2.2 million people registered themselves with the PCP from Punjab, 0.6 million from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 0.5 million from Sindh, 51,000 from Balochistan and 77,000 from Balochistan.

As many as 4.4 million complaints were lodged on the portal, including 215,000 from non-resident Pakistanis.

