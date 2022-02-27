News Desk

Pakistan reports 847 COVID-19 cases in single day

Pakistan has reported 20 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,508,504. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,173 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 847 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

 

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms lowed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,497 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,067 in Sindh, 6,246 in KP, 1,011 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in GB.

Furthermore 567,309 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 501,108 in Punjab, 216,051 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,292 in Islamabad, 42,946 in Azad Kashmir, 35,325 in Balochistan and 11,473 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,393,595 coronavirus tests and 40,127 in the last 24 hours. 1,441,528 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,113 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.11 percent.

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.

