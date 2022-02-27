PMD says, ‘chance’ of Shaban moon sighting on March 03

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is chance of sighting the new moon of Shaban 1443 AH on the evening of 03 March.

The new moon of Shaban, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 22:34 PST on 02-03-2022 (Wednesday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shaban, 1443 AH on the evening of Thursday 03 March i.e. 29th of Rajab, 1443 AH, the met office predicted. Shaban is the 8th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of March 03.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Shaban, 1443 AH is expected to be held on Thursday evening.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Shaban moon.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology has also developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.