Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest purse snatcher

LAHORE – The Gujarat district police have arrested a motorcyclist who tried to snatch the purse of a girl student.

A spokesperson for the police said that a motorcyclist, Ali Raza, tried to snatch the purse of a girl student who was returning home from a college in Jalalpur Jattan. However, the student offered resistance and the accused had to flee the scene. The student reported the incident to the police, and they arrested the accused.

The spokesman said the female students must use Women Safety App so that they could get immediate help from the Punjab police in any case of emergency.

 

 

