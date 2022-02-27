Staff Reporter

Police arrest robbers, recover stolen items

HYDERABAD    –   The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested the suspects involved in a recent  house robbery while stolen items were also recovered from their possession. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that Naseem Nagar police arrested 2 suspects and recovered 200 tola gold and other stolen items. The identity of the suspects, however, has not been disclosed. The spokesman said the robbers broke into the house of Abdul Hameed near Naseem Nagar on February 23 and escaped with the stolen goods. The incident’s FIR was lodged on complaint of the victim under sections 454, 380 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The spokesman said the police were further checking the previous criminal record of the suspects.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Karachiites to warmly welcome ‘Sindh Haqooq March’: Bilal Ghaffar

Karachi

Mainly cold weather expected in most parts of country

National

Vote can change fate of country, says Mirpurkhas REC

Lahore

‘Non-serious opposition flogging a dead horse’

Karachi

Workshop on Women education held

Lahore

Service to humanity immortalises a person, not worldly gains: Ch Sarwar

Karachi

Polio vaccine drive to start from Feb 28 in Sindh

Karachi

COVID-19 claims five more lives, infects 309 others

Lahore

Shafqat hits out at Sindh government for depriving people of basic facilities

Lahore

CTD arrests four suspects in Punjab

1 of 150