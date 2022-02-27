News Desk

President calls for adopting modern farming techniques to increase production

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for adopting modern farming techniques to increase the agricultural productivity so to meet the country’s food requirements.

Addressing a meeting with farmers in Lahore, he underlined the need to promote latest technological and Information Technology tools to ensure the availability of agricultural inputs to farmers and reduce the cost of production.

The President said the government is focusing on uplifting farmers as the prosperity of agriculture sector is directly linked with the socioeconomic development of the country.

He said incentives have been offered to support farmers and reduce their cost of production which has given a major boost to agricultural yield of major crops during the last year.

