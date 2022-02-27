News Desk

Price of petrol likely touch Rs180 per litre

The prices of petroleum products are expected to witness huge increase for the next half of March as crude oil rates have gone up in the international market following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Sources said the price of petrol might move to Rs180 per litre mark for the first time in history, as the rising international market rates might prompt the government to increase the price of petrol.

The price of crude oil was around $94 a barrel on 16 February and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed prices past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

On Wednesday, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman had signalled another hike in the prices of petroleum products from March 1, 2022.

OGRA chairman Masroor Khan was speaking in a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) standing committee on petroleum hinted at another oil price hike from March 1, 2022. He said that the price of oil has increased unprecedentedly in the last twelve weeks.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

President calls for adopting modern farming techniques to increase production

Karachi

Met Office predicts windy weather in Karachi today

National

Pakistan marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Islamabad

PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

Islamabad

Australia’s cricket team reaches Pakistan after 24 years

Islamabad

PAF’s Operation Swift Retort – Feb 27 continues to haunt IAF

National

Pakistan reports 847 COVID-19 cases in single day

National

Ukraine resists Russian raids as battles rage

National

PTI starts march on Karachi as PPP set to leave for Islamabad

National

First blow to PTI-govt as ‘BNP backs no-confidence motion’

1 of 102