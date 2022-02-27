News Desk

Qureshi says we wants accountability of PPP’s past 15 years in Sindh

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is welcome to come to Islamabad and question about the three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but we in return, will also hold them accountable for the previous 15 years they were in power.

While talking to the Haqooq-e-Sindh March rally, the PTI leader said that we are not afraid of accountability because we have nothing to hide. He also said that PPP has governed Sindh for the last 15 years.

The federal minister further said that today no one owns responsibility of the garbage problem in Karachi neither does anyone cleans the drains of the port city. Meanwhile, people are being robbed at gun point in broad daylight in Karachi, he added.

He further stated that his ties with Sindh are hundreds of years old and he has come to awaken the people of the province and empower them to claim their rights.

It merits mention here that, PTI march has reached Shikarpur where they were warmly greeted by the locals. The party’s workers chanted slogans in favor of PTI leaders and against the Sindh government.

