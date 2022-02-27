Russian army ordered to attack Ukraine in all directions

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday ordered its troops to attack Ukraine in all directions “in response to Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate.”

Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that as a result they will intensify the attacks, which began on Thursday, adding that six Ukrainian ships were sunk near the Snake Island in Black Sea by Russian army.

“US RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9A Ripper strategical unmanned aerial vehicles were hovering in the provocation area when Ukrainian ships attacked Russian ships near Snake Island,” he said.

We evaluated that the US drones were directing the Ukrainian ships, he added.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “the Ukrainian side has refused to negotiate” and Russian forces resumed their advance in accordance with the operational plan.

Konashenkov said the settlements of Schastia, Muratovo, Starohnativka, Oktyabrskaya and Pavlopol are under control.

“We call on to the people of Ukraine: demand from the criminal authorities in Kyiv to immediately remove all heavy weapons from their homes and residential areas of cities,” he said.

“I would like to emphasize once again that the Russian armed forces did not hit any settlements in Ukrainian cities.”